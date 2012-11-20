* Prices slip on stronger data, fiscal hopes * Treasury to sell $13 bln in TIPS reopening on Wednesday * Bernanke says economy could have good year if "cliff" avoided * Volume expected to decline before Thanksgiving holiday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Tuesday for a second day as housing data pointed to an improving market and as investors gained faith that lawmakers in Washington will reach a deal to avert a budget crisis. U.S. housing starts rose to the highest rate in more than four years in October, suggesting that the sector's recovery was gaining steam, even though permits for future construction fell, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Bond investors are also gaining more confidence that Congress will reach a deal to avert the so-called "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax hikes due to take effect in early 2013. "It's a continuation of yesterday's trade. There is some reasonable optimism out of Washington that the foundation for some sort of budget is going to come into fruition here," said James Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York. "In general things feel a little bit better, which means there is a little bit of selling in the bond market," he said. In the past two weeks Treasuries' yields had fallen to two-month lows as investors fled stocks on concerns that lawmakers would fail to reach a deal. Bonds were also hurt in thin trading on Tuesday as dealers prepared for the sale of $13 billion in new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Wednesday. "It's a thin market and tomorrow we have to underwrite some duration," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 10/32 lower in price to yield 1.65 percent, up from 1.61 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds traded 23/32 lower in price to yield 2.80 from 2.76 percent late Monday. Trading volume is expected to continue to decline heading into the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday that 2013 could be a "very good year" for the U.S. economy if politicians can strike a quick deal to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff." He also repeated a warning that running over the "cliff" of expiring tax cuts and government spending reductions could derail the U.S. recovery, and said worries over how budget negotiations will be resolved were already damaging growth. "He definitely wants some type of deal, but he's not saying how the Fed will respond if we don't get a deal," said Torsten Slok, chief international economist at Deutsche Bank AG in New York. "What makes the situation so highly unusual is that normally his actions depend on the inflation and unemployment rates, but the issue today is that it's not enough to look at just those two factors. We also have the 'fiscal cliff' issue," Slok said.