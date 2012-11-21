U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in notes
* Fed to sell up to $8 bln in notes due 2015/2016 * Treasury will sell $13 bln in TIPS reopening By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday in light trading volumes before a Federal Reserve sale of short-term debt and an auction of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fed will sell as much as $8 billion in debt due 2015 and 2016 on Wednesday as part of its Operation Twist program, where it uses short-term debt sales to fund purchases of longer-dated bonds. The Treasury will also sell $13 billion in a reopening of 10-year TIPS. "There is some supply to deal with and there's still a little bit of a 'risk on' move in the markets, so Treasuries are under a little pressure," said Rick Klingman, a Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New York. The market may improve later on Wednesday, or on Friday, because the Fed has scheduled 6 bond buybacks for next week, and bond demand is expected to pick up for month-end duration extensions, Klingman said. Treasuries gained a bid in overnight trading after Greece's international lenders failed to reach a deal enabling them to release more aid to Athens. They later pared these gains on hopes that a deal will emerge. Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank said they will meet again next Monday to try to pencil a deal on how to get Greece's debt down to a sustainable level. Bonds were little moved by data that showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week but remained high, a sign that superstorm Sandy in the northeastern United States on Oct. 29 is proving to be a substantial disruption to the labor market. Trading volume is expected to continue to decline heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. The Treasuries market will be closed on Thursday and close at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 1.69 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.83 percent, up from 2.82 percent.
