* U.S. Treasury sells $13 bln in TIPS reopening * Market may improve on 6 Fed bond buybacks By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday in light trading volumes as the Federal Reserve sold short-term debt and the Treasury auctioned new Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fed sold $7.67 billion in debt due 2015 and 2016 on Wednesday as part of its Operation Twist program, where it uses short-term debt sales to fund purchases of longer-dated bonds. The Treasury also soled $13 billion in a reopening of 10-year TIPS. The notes sold at a high yield of minus 0.72 percent. "There is some supply to deal with and there's still a little bit of a 'risk on' move in the markets, so Treasuries are under a little pressure," said Rick Klingman, a Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New York. The market may improve later on Wednesday, or on Friday, because the Fed has scheduled 6 bond buybacks for next week, and bond demand is expected to pick up for month-end duration extensions, Klingman said. Trading volume was light heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. The Treasuries market will be closed on Thursday and close at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Friday. Treasuries gained a bid in overnight trading after Greece's international lenders failed to reach a deal enabling them to release more aid to Athens. They later pared these gains on hopes that a deal will emerge. Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank said they will meet again next Monday to try to pencil a deal on how to get Greece's debt down to a sustainable level. Bonds were little moved by data that showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week but remained high, a sign that superstorm Sandy in the northeastern United States on Oct. 29 is proving to be a substantial disruption to the labor market. "Initial claims were skewed by Sandy so it's very hard to know what the underlying trend is there," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. Treasuries are trading at premium due to uncertainty over whether lawmakers in Washington will reach a deal to avert a combination of tax increases and spending cuts due to take effect under current law in January. The measures may cut the federal budget deficit but also tip the economy back into recession. If the issue is resolved, benchmark 10-year note yields may then climb to around 1.85 percent, said LeBas. The notes were last down 7/32 in price to yield 1.69 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 8/32 in price to yield 2.83 percent, up from 2.82 percent.