NEW YORK Nov 27 Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries turned lower early Tuesday after a report on domestic durable goods was not as weak as analysts had forecast, signaling some resilience in the U.S. economy in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32 price, yielding 1.674 percent. They were unchanged with a yield 1.663 percent prior to the release of the durables data.