Supplement seller GNC perks up after interim CEO buys shares
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Shares of GNC jumped from record low levels on Thursday after its interim chief executive invested $5 million in the vitamin and supplement retailer.
NEW YORK Nov 27 Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries turned lower early Tuesday after a report on domestic durable goods was not as weak as analysts had forecast, signaling some resilience in the U.S. economy in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32 price, yielding 1.674 percent. They were unchanged with a yield 1.663 percent prior to the release of the durables data.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Shares of GNC jumped from record low levels on Thursday after its interim chief executive invested $5 million in the vitamin and supplement retailer.
* Dow up 0.31 pct, S&P up 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Zion Oil And Gas Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $102.4 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mca50r Further company coverage: