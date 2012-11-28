* Boehner, Obama remarks soothe some "fiscal cliff" worries
* U.S. sells $35 billion of new five-year notes
* Fed buys Treasuries in two operations
* U.S. new home sales unexpectedly fall in October
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 28 A lack of progress of talks in
Washington to avert a fiscal crisis lifted U.S. government bond
prices for a third straight day on Wednesday as the government
sold $35 billon of five-year Treasury notes.
Bond prices pulled back from earlier highs after U.S. House
of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he was "optimistic"
on reaching a budget deal before the end of the year to avoid a
crisis. President Barack Obama later said he hopes he and
Congress can reach an agreement to avoid the "fiscal cliff" and
shrink the budget deficit before Christmas.
But the market stayed in positive territory given the
absence of specifics on how the two major political parties plan
to arrive at a compromise on possible tax increases and spending
cuts.
Investors are worried gridlock between the White House and
Congress over the series of automatic tax increases and spending
cuts worth $600 billion that could phase in next year may well
push the United States back into recession. Those worries have
underpinned safe-haven support for the bond market since the
U.S. presidential election three weeks ago.
Investors dialed back hopes for a timely budget deal after
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada, said
on Tuesday he was disappointed there has been "little progress"
in the negotiations.
"Since (Reid's) comments ... bonds have been popping up,"
said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond
trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.
The remarks from Boehner, the top Republican lawmaker, were
similar in tone to what he has said previously. The bond market
remained skeptical whether a fiscal deal will be attained before
year-end.
"There is some more optimism from (Boehner's) comments, but
they still have not agreed on the details on how they will raise
more revenues and how they will cut more spending, so there's a
lot of work to be done," said Sean Incremona, senior economic
analyst at 4Cast Ltd in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
7/32 higher in price with a yield of 1.617 percent, down over 2
basis points from late Tuesday and under the 100-day moving
average of 1.6495 percent, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond was 9/32 higher in price,
yielding 2.774 percent, down 2 basis points from Tuesday's close
and below the 100-day moving average of 2.7875 percent.
U.S. stocks reversed earlier losses after Boehner's
remarks. They had hit session lows earlier after the government
said new single-family home sales fell slightly in October and
revised sharply lower its estimate for September sales, denting
optimism over the housing market recovery, one of the brighter
sectors of the economy.
On the supply front, the Treasury Department continued its
month-end sales of new short-to-medium-term debt, totaling $99
billion.
It auctioned $35 billion in five-year notes at a high yield
of 0.641 percent. The sale followed record demand for $35
billion of two-year notes on Tuesday. It will sell $29 billion
of seven-year debt on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve was conducting two separate
purchases of Treasuries as a part of its "Operation Twist"
stimulus program, which is aimed at lowering long-term interest
rates to help the economy.
The Fed bought $1.85 billion of Treasuries that mature in
February 2036 to November 2042 in the first operation on
Wednesday morning and was in the process of buying $4.25 billion
to $5.25 billion of Treasuries maturing November 2018 through
November 2020 on Wednesday afternoon.