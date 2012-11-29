NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. government debt prices turned higher midday Thursday after remarks from U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner reduced hopes of a budget deal soon, stoking safehaven demand for bonds before a $29 billion auction of seven-year notes.

The top Republican lawmaker said there has been no substantive progress in recent weeks in talks to avoid the "fiscal cliff," which is a series of tax hikes and spending cuts that will phase in next year if a budget compromise is not reached before year-end.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 3/32 in price with a yield of 1.625 percent, down 0.9 basis point from late on Wednesday.