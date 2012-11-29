* US House Speaker Boehner's remarks reduce budget deal hopes * U.S. sells $29 billion in new 7-year notes By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday on safe-haven demand from investors nervous about the lack of progress in budget talks in Washington. A mildly disappointing report on U.S. economic growth, together with the Federal Reserve's steady bond purchases, underpinned support for bond prices and lifted benchmark debt prices for a fourth straight session. Gains were kept in check, however, with investors shying away from pushing yields significantly lower as the Treasury auctioned $29 billion of seven-year notes. The Treasuries market remained choppy, responding to the swings in stock prices as investors reacted to remarks from Democratic and Republican leaders on their talks to prevent a budget crisis. A series of tax hikes and spending cuts will phase in next year if a budget compromise is not reached, increasing concern that the world's biggest economy will tip back into recession. "There is very little conviction with all the political headlines," said Carl Lantz, chief U.S. interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said there was no substantive progress made in the budget negotiations. This appeared to be a change in tone from his remarks less than 24 hours earlier when he said he was "optimistic" about reaching a deal. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said later his party was still waiting for a reasonable proposal from Republicans. Fading optimism about a budget compromise any time soon on tax hikes and spending cuts reduced earlier gains on Wall Street stocks and bumped up bids for Treasuries. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 6/32 higher in price to yield 1.615 percent, down from 1.635 percent late Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was 10/32 higher to yield 2.789 percent from 2.803 percent. The Treasury sold seven-year notes at a high yield of 1.045 percent on Thursday, rounding out this week's offerings of a total of $99 billion of short-to-medium term U.S. government debt. Heading into such auctions, investors often move to push yields higher, hoping for a price concession. Earlier in the day the government said the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, but consumer and business spending were revised lower in a sobering reminder of the recovery's underlying weakness. Treasuries were supported by the Federal Reserve buying $4.74 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2021 through November 2022 as part of its "Operation Twist" stimulus program. It is a busy week for the Fed in terms of purchases of longer-term debt, buying about $15 billion of Treasuries in five operations so far, with another purchase of $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion scheduled for Friday.