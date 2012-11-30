US STOCKS-Wall St record rally wobbles as banks, energy stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. Treasuries prices added modest gains early Friday after data on consumer spending and income fell short of expectations and stoked worries about slowing economic growth, feeding safe-haven demand for bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 5/32 higher with a yield of 1.603 percent, down 1.7 basis points from late on Thursday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC - QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 5.6% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE OF $0.54 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BONN, Germany, Feb 16 The United States, South Korea and Japan issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning North Korea's test firing of a ballistic missile and saying Pyongyang should face an "even stronger" international response for violating U.N. resolutions.