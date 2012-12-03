NEW YORK Dec 3 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell to session lows early Monday after a private report showed the U.S. manufacturing sector improved a bit in late November, reducing worries about economic growth.

The Markit U.S. manufacturing index ended at 52.8 in November, compared with a preliminary November reading of 52.4 and a final October figure of 51.4.

The 30-year or long bond was down 26/32 in price for a yield of 2.849 percent, up 4 basis points from late on Friday.