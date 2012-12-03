Nikkei edges down, Toshiba slumps as investors brace for earnings report
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
NEW YORK Dec 3 Prices on U.S. government debt pared losses early Monday after a private report suggested the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in November, stoking worries about economic growth.
The Institute for Supply Management said its U.S. factory index unexpectedly fell to 49.5 in November from 51.7 in October.
A reading below 50 indicates manufacturing is contracting.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices were 6/32 lower with a yield of 1.634 percent. They were down 8/32 with a 1.642 percent yield prior to the release of the ISM data.
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Donald Trump swore in former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, putting him to work on tax reform, financial de-regulation and economic diplomacy efforts.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.