NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. Treasuries pared early price losses on Wednesday to trade near unchanged on the day following the Treasury's auction of $21 billion of 10-year notes.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 1/32 higher in price with their yield little changed from late Tuesday at 1.65 percent. The notes had been trading 4/32 lower in price just prior to the close of the auction.