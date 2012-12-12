UPDATE 2-German bond yields hit one-week high after Yellen rate signal
* Euro zone periphery bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts and writes through)
NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. Treasuries pared early price losses on Wednesday to trade near unchanged on the day following the Treasury's auction of $21 billion of 10-year notes.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 1/32 higher in price with their yield little changed from late Tuesday at 1.65 percent. The notes had been trading 4/32 lower in price just prior to the close of the auction.
* Euro zone periphery bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts and writes through)
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday defended the central bank's annual tests that assess how ready banks are to face financial shocks, saying they are a key part of banking supervision.