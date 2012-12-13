NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. Treasury debt briefly extended early price losses on Thursday after the release of data on November U.S. retail sales, producer prices and weekly claims for jobless benefits.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.71 percent, up from 1.70 percent late Wednesday. Yields briefly traded up to 1.72 percent immediately following the release of the data.