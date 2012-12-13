DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. Treasury debt briefly extended early price losses on Thursday after the release of data on November U.S. retail sales, producer prices and weekly claims for jobless benefits.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.71 percent, up from 1.70 percent late Wednesday. Yields briefly traded up to 1.72 percent immediately following the release of the data.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.