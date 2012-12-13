DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK Dec 13 Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid after a sale of 30-year debt on Thursday, with long bonds giving up gains to again turn negative.
The Treasury sold $13 billion of 30-year debt at a high yield of 2.917 percent.
Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds, despite a brief foray into positive territory before the auction, slid 8/32 to yield 2.909 percent after the debt sale.
U.S. 10-year notes fell 7/32 to yield 1.727 percent.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.0 percent in October-December, posting a fourth straight quarter of expansion, led by solid exports and firmer capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.