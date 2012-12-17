U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds dropped a full point in price on Monday as dealers prepared for new Treasury supply and as some investors were more optimistic that lawmakers in Washington will reach a deal to avert a fiscal crunch of tax hikes and spending cuts that may harm economic growth.
The Treasury sold $35 billion in two-year notes on Monday and will auction an additional $35 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday, $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday and $14 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.
The thirty-year bond yields rose to 2.92 percent on Monday, up from 2.87 percent late on Friday.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.