By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries rose on
Wednesday as investors looking to invest cash before year end
were drawn by yields that neared two-month highs.
No sign of progress in Washington to reach a budget deal to
avert $600 billion of tax increases and spending cuts before the
end of the year also encouraged the bid for safe-haven U.S.
government debt.
The Federal Reserve's purchase of $1.889 billion in coupons
maturing from 2036 to 2042 supported the long end of the
maturity curve.
But the main dynamic was that "the longer end of the
Treasury market got a little cheap, and people just started
coming in and buying them," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager
at the Wilmington Broad Market Fund in Baltimore. "They're
trying to make sure any cash they have before year-end is put to
work."
Traders cited talk that a big bond portfolio on the West
Coast was among the buyers.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 11/32 in
price, their yields easing to 1.78 percent from 1.82 percent
late on Tuesday.
The sentiment over the budget talks in Washington to avert
the so-called fiscal cliff of tax hikes and spending cuts
shifted to one of concern from one of optimism earlier in the
week.
The White House on Wednesday said President Barack Obama
would veto a House of Representatives Republican proposal
because it does not do enough to balance spending cuts and tax
increases. House Speaker John Boehner said the Republican plan
would extend low tax rates, except on income of $1 million and
above.
One trader said optimism about House Republicans coming
together with Obama to avoid the fiscal cliff was "deteriorating
a little bit, and that's helped bond prices."
But markets have not given up on the notion of resolution
this year or early next, said Stephen Wood, chief market
strategist with Russell Investments in New York.
"Is there a grand compromise? No. But Obama is moving.
Boehner is moving. Financial markets will be choppy," he said.
From an economic standpoint, the United States is "certainly
doing better than other parts of the world" and thus continues
to enjoy a safe-haven premium, Wood said.
Strategists said 10-year Treasury notes found support at the
1.80 percent yield level, which attracted buying.
Supply of U.S. debt also kept a lid on gains. The Treasury
will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes later on Wednesday,
followed by $14 billion in five-year Treasury
inflation-protected securities on Thursday. It sold $35 billion
in five-year notes on Tuesday.
Tuesday's sale drew solid demand, selling at a high yield of
0.769 percent, around half a basis point higher than where the
notes traded before the auction.