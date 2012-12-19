NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries pared earlier price gains on Wednesday after the Treasury sold $29 billion in new seven-year notes to solid demand.

The pullback likely came as dealers repriced the notes due to the earlier run-up in price. Dealers typically sell bonds before an auction to prepare for new supply.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in price to yield 1.80 percent, up from 1.79 percent before the auction.