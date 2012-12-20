NEW YORK Dec 20 The breakeven rates on U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities pared their earlier losses on Thursday after solid demand at a $14 billion auction of five-year TIPS.

The five-year breakeven rate, or the yield gap between five-year TIPS and regular five-year Treasuries , was 2.11 percentage points, 1 basis point higher than late on Wednesday.

Shortly before the auction, this gauge on traders' five-year inflation expectations was about 2.09 percent.