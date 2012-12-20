* Lack of U.S. budget progress stokes bids for bonds
* Five-year TIPS sale fetches record negative yield
* Traders shrug off better-than-expected U.S. data
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
a safety bid on Thursday as the absence of progress in the
budget talks in Washington raised the stakes that a package of
tax hikes and spending cuts will take effect next year and tip
the economy back into recession.
As a year-end deadline looms on the "fiscal cliff,"
Republicans in the U.S House of Representatives pushed ahead on
Thursday with a budget proposal that President Barack Obama has
vowed to veto.
The Republican plan would raise taxes only on people making
more than $1 million a year. It appeared likely to pass the
House on Thursday night, though Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid said he will not bring it up for a vote in the
Democratic-controlled chamber.
In a light, choppy session, price gains were capped as
investors sold bonds to make room for this week's $113 billion
in longer-dated government bond supply.
"The market is taking a breather with all the supply. Now
the focus is back on the fiscal cliff," said Mike Lorizio, head
of Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.
Investor appetite for the new supply in low-risk U.S.
government debt was underscored by a strong $14 billion auction
of five-year Treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS)
, which fetched a record negative yield of 1.496
percent.
A couple of huge blocks of five-year Treasury futures were
sold just before the TIPS auction, which some analysts
attributed to positioning to make room for the TIPS supply.
With the Federal Reserve's continued bond purchases to help
the U.S. economy and its hint of tolerating higher inflation as
it attempts to lower unemployment, some fund managers said
buying TIPS even at negative yields is profitable and a hedge
against higher inflation in the coming years.
"It's one of the easier buy in the market right now," said
Tom Graff, portfolio manager at Brown Advisory in Baltimore.
In the cash market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 2/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.798
percent, down 0.9 basis point from late on Wednesday.
Two days ago, the 10-year yield rose to an eight-week high
of 1.847 percent on rising optimism that the White House and
Congress were moving closer to a deal on the federal budget.
Economic data on Thursday showing a jump in sales of
existing homes and a notable improvement in manufacturing in the
mid-Atlantic region was overshadowed by the preoccupation with
the fiscal cliff.
Most bond managers and strategists said the current 10-year
yield might have hit a top and could move lower, especially if
the package of tax hikes and spending cuts goes into effect next
year with no amelioration.
"This market is going through a tug of war," said Robert
Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential Fixed Income
in Newark, New Jersey. "We're seeing better underlying data in
the U.S. and yet the market is holding narrow gains on the day."
In addition, the Federal Reserve will remain a major buyer
of Treasuries into 2013 as it aims to hold down mortgage rates
and other long-term borrowing costs in a bid to stimulate the
economy.
As part of that effort, the Fed on Thursday bought $1.73
billion of Treasuries maturing February 2023 through February
2031, followed by a $7.42 billion sale of its short-dated debt
holding.
These moves are linked to the Fed's "Operation Twist" that
will wind down next week.