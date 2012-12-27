BRIEF-Crown Castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
NEW YORK Dec 27 Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries turned positive on Thursday, erasing earlier losses, after Senate leader Harry Reid said going over the fiscal cliff "looks like where we're headed," stoking anxiety about a budget crisis in Washington.
The bond market began trimming its decline earlier on data that showed a bigger-than-expected drop in American consumer confidence in December, spurring worries about flagging consumer spending causing a U.S. recession.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices were 2/32 higher in price, compared with being down by 2/32 before the confidence data and Reid's remarks.
The 10-year yield was 1.742 percent, down 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday.
* Highwoods Properties Inc - Has priced a $300 million offering of 3.875% unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement
