BRIEF-Crown Castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
* Crown castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
NEW YORK Dec 27 U.S. 30-Year Treasury bonds traded a point higher in price on Thursday as investors bought into the reduced risk of U.S. government debt in fears no deal will be reached to fend off the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts next year.
After trading a point higher in price, 30-year bonds settled back to trade 31/32 higher in price to yield 2.87 percent, down from 2.92 percent late Wednesday.
* Crown castle raises additional term loans and extends maturity of existing facilities
* Highwoods Properties Inc - Has priced a $300 million offering of 3.875% unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: