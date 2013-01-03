NEW YORK Jan 3 U.S. Treasury debt prices turned negative on Thursday after the ADP National Employment Report showed private sector employers added more jobs than expected in December, which undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.85 percent, up from 1.84 percent late Wednesday, while 30-year bonds were 4/32 lower to yield 3.05 percent, up from 3.04 percent late Wednesday.