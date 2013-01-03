BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
NEW YORK Jan 3 U.S. Treasury debt prices turned negative on Thursday after the ADP National Employment Report showed private sector employers added more jobs than expected in December, which undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.85 percent, up from 1.84 percent late Wednesday, while 30-year bonds were 4/32 lower to yield 3.05 percent, up from 3.04 percent late Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in chemical maker Tronox to focus on its core mining activities and to fund capital commitments, the company said on Wednesday.