NEW YORK Jan 3 Yields for U.S. 30-year
government debt hit their highest since May in late trading on
Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent
meeting cited growing doubts within the bank over its
asset-buying program.
Prices for the 30-year bond sank 1-15/32 to
yield 3.119 percent, with the session-high yield of 3.1234
percent the bond's largest since May 4.
Minutes from the Fed's December policy meeting showed a
growing reticence about more increases in the central bank's
$2.9 trillion balance sheet, which it expanded sharply in
response to the financial crisis and recession of 2007-2009.