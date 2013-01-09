NEW YORK Jan 9 Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries gave up gains to trade slightly down after a sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday that analysts called weak.

Prices for 30-year bonds were down 1/32 to yield 3.067 percent after the auction. Ten-year notes on the open market were off 1/32 to yield 1.866 percent.

The U.S. Treasury sold $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday at a high yield of 1.863 percent, higher than the market had expected.