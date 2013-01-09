WRAPUP 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse brings in bankruptcy lawyers; disclosure deadlines loom
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
NEW YORK Jan 9 Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries gave up gains to trade slightly down after a sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday that analysts called weak.
Prices for 30-year bonds were down 1/32 to yield 3.067 percent after the auction. Ten-year notes on the open market were off 1/32 to yield 1.866 percent.
The U.S. Treasury sold $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday at a high yield of 1.863 percent, higher than the market had expected.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Lojas Americanas SA raised 2.405 billion reais ($760.8 million) from the sale of new common and preferred shares in a restricted-efforts offer, helping Brazil's largest discount retailer reduce debt and pay for expansion.
* Czech CPI highest since 2012, above forecasts * Data fuel speculation for early crown cap exit * Forward deals reflect uncertainty over crown's outlook By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 9 The Czech crown exchange rate implied in six-month forward contracts eased to a two-month low on Thursday, even as stronger-than-expected February inflation fed expectations the Czech central bank will abandon its cap on the currency soon. The central b