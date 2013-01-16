BRIEF-Fitch says less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes
* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes
NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. Treasuries prices clung to modest gains in mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's latest report on economic conditions showed moderate business growth across the United States in recent weeks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 2/32 in price at 98-5/32, yielding 1.831 percent, down 0.5 basis point late on Tuesday.
* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes
* Defends Germany from U.S. administration's attacks (Adds detail)
* Citi private bank - jorge valcarcel joins as ultra-high net worth investment counselor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: