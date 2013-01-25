* Bunds fall after rise in German sentiment in January * US fiscal uncertainty gives Treasuries longer-term support By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Friday, with 30-year bonds trading a point lower in price after better-than-expected euro zone data spurred selling of safe-haven U.S. government debt. Low-risk bonds in the United States and Europe weakened after a German business sentiment survey from the Ifo think tank improved for the third consecutive month in January. The survey added to a more positive economic picture painted by U.S. employment data on Thursday. "Strong Ifo data pushed the Bunds lower and Treasuries followed," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Navigate Advisors LLC in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 17/32 lower in price to yield 1.91 percent, up from 1.86 percent late Thursday, while 30-year bonds were down a point in price to yield 3.10 percent from 3.05 percent. Over the longer-term, U.S. bonds remain supported by an uncertain fiscal outlook, with mixed forecasts for the economy amid worries over the United State's postponed debt limit and pending government spending cuts.