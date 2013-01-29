NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices deepened losses following an auction of $35 billion of five-year Treasury notes on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 7/32 lower in price to yield 1.99 percent, up from 1.96 percent late Monday. The notes had been trading 5/32 lower in price directly ahead of the auction.

Benchmark yields briefly broke above two percent on Monday for the first time since April.