NEW YORK Jan 30 Prices for U.S. Treasuries turned around early losses to rise on Wednesday as data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter.

Prices for 10-year notes were last trading 1/32 higher to yield 1.996 percent, slipping back below the 2 percent level.

Prices for the 30-year bond traded 3/32 higher to yield 3.179 percent.