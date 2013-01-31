NEW YORK Jan 31 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries pared gains after a slew of U.S. economic data on Thursday showed incomes rose in December but jobless claims moved off five-year lows.

Prices for 30-year bonds pared early gains, with yields spiking as high as 3.1736 percent. Those Treasuries last traded up 8/32 to yield 3.167 percent.

American incomes rose in December by the most in eight years, a positive sign for consumer spending that could help the economy sustain momentum early this year.

However, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits bounced off five-year lows last week, pulling them back to levels consistent with modest job growth.