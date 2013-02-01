CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pressure mounts on France's Fillon as party heavyweights look to Juppe
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
NEW YORK Feb 1 Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared gains on Friday after data showed a pickup in U.S. manufacturing and higher consumer confidence in January.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt traded 9/32 higher after the data to yield 1.953 percent. Prices for 30-year bonds traded 7/32 higher to yield 3.157 percent.
The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level in nine months as new orders and employment improved, and U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved that month, as well.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON, March 5 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would keep "reserves in the tank" to see the economy through its looming Brexit challenge, signalling little room for extra spending in this week's budget despite better news on borrowing.
PARIS, March 5 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will speak on France 2 television's Sunday evening news programme, the broadcaster said, after he had earlier cancelled a Monday morning radio appearance that was to discuss his campaign.