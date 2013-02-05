NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. government debt prices fell to session lows early Tuesday, adding to earlier losses, as better-than-expected data on European business activity spurred selling in safehaven Treasuries.

Markit's Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers Index rose to a 10-month high in January at 48.6 points from 47.2 in December. The latest PMI figure was modestly stronger than the 48.2 forecast by analysts, suggesting business activity in the region was contracting less than expected.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 16/32 in price at 96-17/32 for a yield of 2.016 percent, up 5.9 basis points from late Monday.