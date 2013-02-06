* Italian, Spanish yield rise renews bids for Treasuries
* Weaker stocks feed safe-haven bond demand
* Fed bought $3.65 bln in 5-to-7-year notes
* U.S. Treasury to sell $72 bln in debt next week
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday as weaker U.S. and European stock prices and political
tension in the euro zone boosted demand for safe-haven
government debt.
France and Germany appeared to disagree over the value of
the euro, whose recent strength could hurt corporate profits and
a nascent economic recovery in the region. France said it would
raise concerns about the euro's strength at next Monday's
finance ministers' meeting, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said the euro was not overvalued.
In Italy, gains in opinion poll by former Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi ahead of national elections later
this month and corruption allegations against Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy of Spain raised concern about potential
instability in the two euro zone economies.
Though it's "very difficult to see any sort of positive
return from holding Treasuries and other sovereign debt," U.S.
debt seems "relatively more attractive because of problems
elsewhere," said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at
Edinburgh, Scotland-based Standard Life Investments, with $263.9
billion in assets under management.
"Uncertainty about the outcome of Italian elections and what
the corruption scandal in Spain might mean for Spain requesting
European Central Bank support for its bonds could give U.S.
Treasuries support in February," he said.
As a result, investors will be watching opinion polls and
headlines in Spain for short-term direction, he said.
The behavior of the stock market, often reacting to those
signals from Europe, has also influenced bond prices this week.
"Bonds are responding to what's happening in equities," said
Jim Kochan, chief fixed income strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "When equities do
better, Treasuries sell off, and when equities see selling,
Treasuries do better."
The yield on 10-year Spanish government notes
ended up 6 basis points to 5.43 percent, while the yield on
Italian sovereign debt finished almost 10 basis
points higher at 4.55 percent.
Kochan said U.S. Treasury yields could drift upward, but not
very far.
A yield on the 10-year note "at 2 percent, you find some
buyers again," he said. The upward drift "might end at 2.05
percent or 2.10 percent. We haven't embarked on a long-run
upward trend in Treasury yields. The trading range has just
moved up a little bit since late December."
Bond prices also firmed when the Federal Reserve bought
securities as part of its ongoing program aimed at keeping
borrowing costs low and reducing unemployment.
The U.S. central bank bought $3.65 billion in government
bonds to mature in November 2018 to January 2020.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 8/32 in price to
96-30/32 while their yields eased to 1.97 percent from 2 percent
late on Tuesday when Treasury prices fell.
The 30-year bond rose 19/32 in price at 91-28/32
while its yield eased to 3.17 percent from 3.21 percent Tuesday.
Wall Street share prices finished little changed with the
S&P 500 stock index and the Dow industrials narrowly higher and
the Nasdaq index slightly lower.
The U.S. Treasury Department said that in its quarterly
refunding next week, it would sell $32 billion in three-year
notes on Tuesday; $24 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday; and
$16 billion 30-year bonds on Thursday.
It also said it planned to reveal its final decision on
selling floating-rate debt for the first time. Treasury expected
the notes' debut to occur within the next year.
That "shows they are looking for different ways to add
supply," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at
Guggenheim Partners in New York.
Current fiscal austerity with the prospect of more to come
is also supportive for bond prices.
The recent move to temporarily raise the federal debt
ceiling averted a government default but eliminated a temporary
payroll tax cut households had enjoyed for two years.
Another political showdown over spending could lead to a
another package of budget cuts to kick in on March 1.
Further government reduction could depress economic activity
as seen in the fourth quarter of 2012 when the gross domestic
product contracted by 0.1 percent due partly to cutbacks in the
government's defense spending.