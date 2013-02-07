US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors cheer robust jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Feb 7 Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared losses to trade higher on Thursday, as investors found comments from European Central Bank head Mario Draghi less hawkish than hoped for.
Prices for 30-year bonds last traded up 6/32 to yield 3.162 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes last traded 3/32 higher to yield 1.953 percent.
Both those Treasuries had been lower earlier in the day.
Given a relatively good run in Europe recently, people "were expecting a little more hawkishness than they received from the head of the ECB," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
LONDON, March 10 Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in what promises to be a busy week of supply ahead. * On Monday, Italy will issue up to 9 billion euros of three-year, seven-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion euros of bond maturing on January 2022. * On Wednesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds.