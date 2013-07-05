* 5, 7 and 10-year yields highest since August 2011 * Strategists see Fed tapering as likely in September NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. Treasuries yields rose to near two-year highs on Friday after data showed that employers added more jobs in June that was expected, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearer to paring back its bond purchase program. U.S. employers added 195,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, while the unemployment rate held steady at 7.6 percent as more people entered the workforce. Benchmark 10-year note yields have increased by more than a full percentage point since early May as the economy strengthens and investors worry that the pullback in the Fed's unprecedented stimulus will reduce demand for bonds and send yields higher. Many economists think the Fed is most likely to announce a pullback in its bond purchases in its September meeting. Friday's data "would certainly put us on track for that September time frame," said Kathy Jones, a fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York. Ten-year notes were last down 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, after rising as high as 2.67 percent immediately after the jobs number, the highest level since August 2011. Five-year and seven-year notes yields, which are the most sensitive to Fed interest rate policy, also jumped to their highest levels since August 2011. Five-year notes were last down 18/32 in price to yield 1.55 percent and seven-year notes fell 1-23/32 in price to yield 2.14 percent.