* Investors worry U.S. spending cuts will hit economic
growth
* German ZEW sentiment highest since April 2010
* Fed buying longer-dated debt in four operations this week
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. Treasury debt was trading
steady to slightly higher in price on Tuesday as worries over
the impact of potential spending cuts on the U.S. economy and
political uncertainty in Italy supported safe-haven bidding for
U.S. government debt.
Treasuries dipped in price overnight after German analyst
and investor sentiment soared to its highest since April 2010,
according to the ZEW think tank, with the data boosting the euro
and European shares and causing a temporary dip in safe-haven
German Bunds and U.S. debt.
But the price dip was immediately met by buying interest
from investors concerned that an economic recovery could be
derailed by across-the-board U.S. government spending cuts of
about $85 billion that could take effect on March 1 if lawmakers
fail to agree on a plan to avoid them.
Also supporting Treasuries, one of the main assets used as a
refuge from the euro zone's debt troubles, were concerns that
Italian elections on Feb. 24-25 could result in a fragmented
parliament that could hamper any future reform efforts.
"We remain near-term positive on bonds, looking for the
long-end to lead a modest rally into month-end," said Richard
Gilhooly, fixed income strategist at TD Securities in New York.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day
holiday, and the workweek began slowly on Tuesday with little in
the way of top-tier economic data on the schedule.
Investors will closely watch several releases later in the
week however, with housing starts and homes sales data on
Wednesday and Thursday, along with January producer and consumer
price indexes. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy
meeting in January will also come out on Wednesday afternoon.
One guaranteed buyer of Treasuries will be the Fed, which
will purchase longer-dated U.S. government debt in four
operations this week as part of the central bank's most recent
economic stimulus plan.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries on Tuesday were
trading 2/32 higher in price with their yield little changed
from late Friday near 2.00 percent.
Thirty-year bonds were trading 7/32 higher in
price to yield 3.17 percent, down slightly from 3.18 percent
late Friday.