NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices fell to session lows in late Tuesday trading, as further gains in Wall Street stocks reduced the appeal of safer but low-yielding government debt.

The 30-year or long bond was as much as 18/32 lower in price to yield 3.21 percent, compared with Friday's close of 3.18 percent.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.