UPDATE 5-French conservatives in disarray as Fillon clings on
* Election graphic http://tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20 (Recasts with Fillon interview, Juppe statement)
NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices fell to session lows in late Tuesday trading, as further gains in Wall Street stocks reduced the appeal of safer but low-yielding government debt.
The 30-year or long bond was as much as 18/32 lower in price to yield 3.21 percent, compared with Friday's close of 3.18 percent.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
* Election graphic http://tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20 (Recasts with Fillon interview, Juppe statement)
NEW YORK, March 5 Armed with a hefty dividend, Xerox Corp shares look cheap even as they have shot up this year following the company's spin-off of its business processing business, according to an article in Barron's.
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of natural gas company Range Resources Corp look undervalued after sliding 20 percent so far in 2017 amid weak natural gas prices, according to an article in Barron's.