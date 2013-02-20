* Fed minutes may contain clues on duration of Fed stimulus
* Fall in housing starts, rise in PPI in Jan have little
market impact
* Fed buying Treasuries as part of its latest stimulus
program
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Feb 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices eased
on Wednesday, tracking falls in German bonds after a weak
auction, although the market was seen range-bound before the
release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's January policy
meeting later in the day.
The market will be looking at the minutes for clues on the
future of the central bank's bond-buying plans after the Federal
Open Market Committee last month left in place its $85
billion-a-month stimulus. The Fed said then it needed to support
employment conditions even as it indicated a recent stall in
U.S. economic growth was likely temporary.
The 10-year yield has been bouncing in a 13 basis point
range in the past three weeks and market participants see little
catalyst for now to break out of it, with activity subdued
before the FOMC minutes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Wednesday
were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 2.05 percent, up from
2.03 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were
16/32 lower to yield 3.24 percent from 3.21 percent.
The Fed will likely need to keep buying bonds until the end
of this year given the still-feeble state of the U.S. labor
market, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday.
Economists are split over whether the central bank will stop
buying bonds this year.
Under the program, the Fed on Wednesday was scheduled to buy
$2.75 billion to $3.5 billion of Treasuries maturing May 2020
through February 2023.
The Treasuries market saw little impact from data showing
groundbreaking on new U.S. homes fell in January although new
permits for construction rose to a 4-1/2 year high. The
government also said U.S. producer prices rose in January for
the first time in four months.
"Nothing here is a market mover, and the (producer price
index) numbers are basically static," said Steven Baffico, chief
executive officer at Four Wood Capital Partners in New York.
Apart from what the Fed minutes might contain, investors
were mulling the potential economic impact of $85 billion of
government spending cuts set to kick in starting March 1, if
Republicans and Democrats do not move to avoid the automatic
cuts.
Optimism was not running high that the government will be
able to stave off the so-called "sequestration."
"We maintain that if Washington is able to piece together
some type of compromise, it will not come until the eleventh
hour and frankly we're not at all confident that is even a real
possibility at this point," said Ian Lyngen, senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.