NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded a point higher in price and yields dipped to one-month lows on Monday in safe-haven buying as Italian exit polls reflected uncertainty over whether the country would be able to form a stable government.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading a point higher in price to yield 3.10 percent, marking the lowest since Jan. 25 and down from 3.15 percent late Friday.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 18/32 higher in price to yield 1.90 percent, down from 1.96 percent late Friday.