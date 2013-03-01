* February ISM manufacturing index stronger than forecast * Euro zone PMIs show growth in only two of 17 countries * Unemployment hits new high of 11.9 percent in euro zone * China factory growth at five-month low * Fed will buy $45 bln in U.S. debt in March for QE By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as impending U.S. budget cuts and concern about economic weakness in Europe fed a persistent bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. Economists say $85 billion in automatic "sequestration" cuts to federal spending, on top of a recently renewed payroll tax rise, will trim U.S. economic growth this year. The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it would likely shave its 2013 forecast of 2 percent growth for the United States by at least half a percentage point if the cuts are fully implemented. "Concern over the sequester spending cuts is giving a bid to Treasuries," said Thomas Simons, vice president and money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York. After a stronger-than-forecast reading from the Institute for Supply Management on U.S. manufacturing, however, bonds erased some gains. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes up 8/32 earlier, were up 6/32 an hour after the report on U.S. manufacturing was released, leaving 10-year yields at 1.86 percent, down from 1.88 percent late on Thursday. U.S. personal income and spending data for January was supportive for bonds. The report's inflation gauge was particularly bullish for inflation-sensitive bonds with the core personal consumption expenditure index - a measure followed closely by Federal Reserve policymakers - up just 0.1 percent in January and a narrow 1.3 percent year over year. A drop in U.S. construction spending in January was also supportive for Treasuries. Some doubts about the sustainability of the improvement in manufacturing limited the impact of the bond-negative ISM data. "Given continued political uncertainty here and abroad as well as fiscal drag from sequestration and the payroll tax, it remains to be seen whether the recent pickup in manufacturing can be sustained," said Guy Berger, U.S. economist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. The ISM manufacturing index "opened both 2011 and 2012 on a relatively strong note before cooling in the spring of each year," he added. EURO ZONE WEAKNESS Italy's inconclusive election result provided another motive for money to flow into traditional safe-haven assets. Investors worry a lengthy political deadlock would hurt the country's efforts to curb its 2 trillion in euro debt, undermining confidence in other parts of the euro zone. But there were other reasons for concern about the euro zone. "Bonds rallied overnight on weak euro zone unemployment data that came in at an all-time high," said Tom DiGaloma, managing director at Navigate Advisors in Stamford, Connecticut. Unemployment in the euro zone hit a new high in January of 11.9 percent, official data showed. Euro zone reports showed weakness for France offsetting a return to growth in Germany. Germany, Europe's largest economy, and Ireland were the only two countries in the 17-nation bloc to see growth. Reports from Spain and Italy showed their factory sectors deteriorated again. "The weaker UK purchasing managers report also points to more quantitative easing and austerity to come," DiGaloma said. The risk that Britain is entering its third recession in four years grew on Friday as figures showed manufacturing shrank unexpectedly last month, suggesting the central bank may need to do yet more to revive the economy. In China, factory growth slowed as sluggish domestic demand added pressure to already depressed foreign sales, two separate purchasing managers' indexes showed. U.S. Treasuries have also been supported by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week that strongly defended the Fed's economy-stimulating bond purchase program. The Fed said on Thursday that it will buy $45 billion in Treasuries in March as part of its ongoing purchases, including a purchase Friday of between $750 million and $1 billion in debt with maturities ranging from Aug. 15, 2023, to Feb. 15, 2031.