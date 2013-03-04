* Investors eyeing ECB on Thursday, jobs data Friday
* China's move to cool property market stokes growth worries
* Italy edges closer to another election
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. Treasury debt prices
reversed early gains on Monday as investors took profits,
although worries over political uncertainty in Italy and the
pace of growth in China and the United States limited losses.
U.S. government debt stayed well within recent ranges
despite choppy early trading. A dearth of significant economic
data kept trading volumes below average.
Treasuries could stay range bound as well for much of the
week, as markets wait for a European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday and key U.S. jobs figures on Friday.
"The market's a bit expensive to really go 'gung-ho' and buy
at this point even though there's a lot of risk," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at
Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 8/32
lower in price to yield 1.87 percent, up from 1.85 percent late
Friday. Early in the session yields dipped to 1.83 percent,
marking the lowest since Jan. 24.
Prices for 30-year bonds fell 19/32 to yield
3.09 percent, up from 3.06 percent late Friday.
Investors were nervous that China's government actions to
cool the heated property market could weigh on growth.
Ongoing political turmoil in Italy also dented investor
appetite for risk. After last month's inconclusive election, the
country could be inching closer toward another vote within
months.
Along with China and Europe, investors were also fretting
over the pace of growth in the U.S. after automatic government
spending cuts, known as "sequestration," were allowed to kick in
starting March 1.
Investors this week will watch the ECB's rate decision on
Thursday. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect policymakers to
stand pat but a surprise rate cut could jolt markets.
The market is also waiting for key U.S. jobs data on Friday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll see non-farm payrolls rising by
160,000. The U.S. Federal Reserve has emphasized the need to see
a lower unemployment rate in weighing monetary policy.
Until the unemployment rate, currently at 7.9 percent, edges
closer to the bank's goal of 6.5 percent, analysts say Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke is unlikely to lead the central bank into
tightening its ultra-loose policy.
"People are having to acknowledge, whether they agree or
not, that the Bernanke Fed sees this stimulative leg of their
policy as having a long way to go yet," said Robert Tipp, chief
investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New
Jersey.
The Fed is buying $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities
and $45 billion of Treasuries per month in an effort to prop up
the economy. Many analysts expect the open-ended program to
continue through 2013.
Tipp expects the Fed buying, along with investor demand for
safe-haven assets, to keep yields range-bound in the near term.
"We are going to be likely to stay centered around here in a
1.60 percent to 2.10 percent range for a few months, at least
while we wait and sort out what the impact has been of the
sequester and the expiration of tax cuts," he said.