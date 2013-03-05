* U.S. service sector grows at fastest pace in a year
* China budget to support consumer-led growth
* Dow Jones Industrial Average hits record high
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 5 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
fell on Tuesday as growth hopes for China and
better-than-expected U.S. data helped push stocks to record
highs, with yields for U.S. government debt rangebound as
investors looked to key events later in the week.
Outgoing Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday announced
record government spending in 2013 that will sustain growth,
cheering investors who see the powerhouse emerging market
helping offset slow growth elsewhere.
That helped boost the Dow Jones Industrial Average
above its all-time intraday record as investors poured money
into riskier assets such as stocks instead of safe-haven
government debt.
"Everybody is concerned about the low interest rate
environment and the Fed pushing a little bit too long and too
hard," said William Larkin, a fixed income portfolio manager
with Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
Stocks climbed higher and Treasuries added to losses after
data showed the vast U.S. services sector grew at its fastest
pace in a year in February.
In addition, euro zone retail and PMI data both garnered
better-than-expected results, lifting hopes the bloc's economies
could be gaining momentum.
But analysts said Treasuries are likely to stay within
recent ranges as investors see little to change their views of
easy U.S. monetary policy and still-sluggish growth in much of
the world.
"We're not really making any real headway either way," said
Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor, Fitzgerald in New
York. "You really need a major headline" to push Treasuries into
a new range.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 4/32 in
price to yield 1.893 percent, up from 1.8789 percent on Monday.
Prices for 30-year bonds slipped 8/32 to yield
3.100 percent, up from 3.088 percent late Monday.
Investors could also hesitate to take large positions ahead
of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. payrolls
data for February on Friday.
Tuesday's euro zone retail data, as well as an upward
revision to earlier PMI data, "reinforces our belief that the
ECB will keep interest rates on hold on Thursday," said Martin
van Vliet of ING Bank.
Analysts see Friday's nonfarm payrolls data pointing to
ongoing healing in the labor market, with analysts in a Reuters
poll calling for gains of 160,000. The Federal Reserve has
emphasized the need to see a lower unemployment rate in weighing
U.S. monetary policy.
Until the unemployment rate, currently at 7.9 percent, edges
closer to the bank's goal of 6.5 percent, analysts say Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke is unlikely to lead the central bank into
tightening its ultra-loose policy.
The Fed is buying $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities
and $45 billion of Treasuries per month in an effort to prop up
the economy. Many analysts expect the open-ended program to
continue through 2013.