NEW YORK, March 7 Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to losses on Thursday after better-than-expected data on jobless claims.

Thirty-year bonds fell 13/32 to yield 3.174 percent after the data. The benchmark 10-year note slipped 7/32 to yield 1.964 percent.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a seasonally adjusted 340,000 last week, suggesting a pick-up in the labor market recovery.