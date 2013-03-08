DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 8 Prices for U.S. Treasuries slumped further on Friday after stronger-than-expected payrolls data.
The benchmark 10-year note fell 20/32 to yield 2.063 percent after the data. The 30-year bond dropped 1-06/32 to yield 3.264 percent.
Nonfarm payrolls surged 236,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, handily beating economists' expectations for a gain of 160,000. That took the unemployment rate to a four year-low.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.