* Benchmark U.S. yields hover near 11-month highs
* Italian ratings downgrade props up safe-haven bids
* Treasury to auction $66 billion of U.S. debt this week
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. Treasury debt prices
slipped on Monday as U.S. employment growth and stock market
gains curbed demand for U.S. safe-haven debt.
Disappointing economic data from China and a credit ratings
downgrade of Italy limited selling, however.
The highest yields in the better part of a year also kept
some buyers interested Treasuries, analysts said.
Benchmark yields remained near 11-month highs following a
sharp selloff on Friday, when government data showed a
larger-than-expected rise in U.S. payrolls in February, while
the unemployment rate fell to a four-year low.
"Treasuries settled in early in the day after retreating
Friday in reaction to the February employment report, but
stronger equity markets and positioning before supply applied
some added downward pressure on prices and upward pressure on
yields this afternoon, said John Canavan, market analyst at
Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
Major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Monday, with the
broad S&P 500 stock index up for the seventh day in a row.
Although trade volume was below average, dealers of U.S.
Treasuries are setting up for $66 billion of U.S. debt supply
this week, with the Treasury auctioning $32 billion of
three-year notes on Tuesday, $21 billion of reopened 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
And analysts said the more-robust-than-anticipated payrolls
report released on Friday was still on the market's mind.
"You are seeing a little bit of a hangover from the payrolls
data," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed-income
trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle.
The selling in Treasuries was hardly aggressive, however.
A persistent underlying bid for the safe-haven instruments
remained, partly due to qualms about economic data from China
and the cut in Italy's credit rating.
In China, a rise in inflation and weaker-than-expected
consumer spending and factory output in February pointed to an
uneven recovery in the world's No. 2 economy.
Highlighting challenges in the euro zone, credit ratings
agency Fitch on Friday cut Italy's sovereign rating by one notch
to BBB-plus with a negative outlook, saying last month's
inconclusive election result complicated efforts to get the
economy out of its deep recession and curb debt.
In late trade, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 5/32 in price, their yield at 2.06 percent, up from
2.05 percent late on Friday. The yield went as high as 2.09
percent on Friday, the highest since April 2012.
Despite the improvement in the U.S. labor market, primary
dealers expect the Federal Reserve to continue its program of
debt purchases through 2013 in an effort to prop up the economy,
according to a Reuters poll conducted on Friday after the
release of the jobs data.
All of 17 primary dealers - the large financial institutions
that deal directly with the Fed - said they expect the central
bank to continue buying debt until at least late this year, and
11 of the 17 expect the buying to continue into 2014.
As part of the latest stimulus program, the Fed on Monday
bought $1.464 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036
through February 2043.