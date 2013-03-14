NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. Treasuries widened losses on Thursday afternoon after the Treasury's sale of 30-year bonds got a weak reception.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, down 5/32 just before the bidding deadline, were down 9/32 after the bidding closed. Their yields rose to 2.05 percent from 2.04 percent before the bidding deadline.

Subsequently, the 10-year Treasury note shaved that loss to 7/32.