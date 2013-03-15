BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices gained on Friday following a weaker-than-expected reading in the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan overall index on consumer sentiment for early March.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 9/32 higher in price to yield 2.01 percent, down from 2.04 percent late Thursday. The notes had been trading 4/32 higher in price just prior to the release of the sentiment data.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes