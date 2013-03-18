* Benchmark yields fall to lowest in 1-1/2 weeks * Cyprus bailout plan raises fears over euro zone contagion * Investors focused on Fed meeting announcement on Wednesday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Monday in heavy volume and benchmark yields dropped to their lowest levels in a week and a half, after investors were jolted by the euro zone's decision to tax Cypriot savers as part of a bailout. Euro zone finance ministers want to tap Cyprus' savers for the country to receive a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout, which triggered a run on bank deposits after its announcement on Saturday morning. Cypriot ministers scrambled to revise the plan on Monday in an effort to increase the chance of lawmakers passing the measure, postponing a parliamentary vote to approve it until Tuesday and prolonging the uncertainty for investors. "The fear is that people will think that some of the other (European) peripherals will ultimately have some kind of a similar situation and that may cause some instability at the banks," said Alan De Rose, head trader of government trading and finance at Oppenheimer & Co in New York. Demand for safe haven bonds including Treasuries was seen as exacerbated by hedge funds and other leveraged investors seeking to cover exposures to risky European assets including peripheral nation debt like that of Italy and Spain, which weakened on the Cyprus news. Investors were also focused over whether the move will make it more likely that policymakers will consider forcing losses on other investors including bank bondholders, a move that has formerly been considered taboo. "The idea that there has to be private pain in order for there to be any public bailout seems to be a bit of a regression to where we were three years ago," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Some analysts, however, saw most of the Treasuries rally as being exhausted by mid-morning, unless there are signs of contagion from Cyprus into the euro zone. "Unless we get more really cracked market I think (yields)will ease back up," said Vogel. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 12/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent, after earlier falling as low as 1.90 percent. The notes ended on Friday at yields of 1.99 percent. Thirty-year bonds gained 31/32 in price to yield 3.16 percent, with yields falling as low as 3.12 percent overnight. The bond yields ended Friday at 3.21 percent. Investors are also focused on a Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, watching for any signs of when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may consider tapering or ending bond purchases, after recent data pointed to an improving U.S. economy. "The question becomes how firmly Bernanke restates all of his earlier positions, given the markets view that the economic data continue to get better," said Vogel. Most Wall Street economists expect that the Fed will continue its bond purchases through 2013, before tapering or ending the buybacks in 2014. The Fed bought $1.46 billion in bonds due 2036 to 2043 on Monday as part of its ongoing bond purchase program.