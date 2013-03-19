* Prices gain on fears over Cyprus contagion
* Bond rally squeezes shorts, prompts short covering
* Fed buys $3.14 bln in notes due 2020-2023
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Tuesday as investors were unsettled by a bailout deal in
Cyprus that either risks a bank run from a proposed tax on
depositors or the country's default if the proposal falls
through.
A government spokesman said Cyprus' parliament was likely to
reject plans agreed by euro zone officials over the weekend to
part-fund a 10 billion euro rescue of the island by seizing
between 6.75 percent and 9.9 percent of deposits in Cypriot
banks.
At the same time, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said the euro zone could not lend Cyprus any more, since the
country's debt would become unmanageable.
"You don't know if this is a new way for the EU and the IMF
to start to curb the debt issues in Europe. There are some
people saying it could occur in Italy and Spain, that is really
where the fear is building and why Treasuries are reacting the
way they are. It's a contagion fear," said Jason Rogan, managing
director in Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New
York.
Investors who were positioned for further increases in
Treasuries yields as economic data improves have also been
caught off guard by the news, and have had to cover short sales,
which has added to the bond rally.
"Cyprus killed any move to higher yields as of right now,"
Rogan said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 14/32 in
price to yield 1.91 percent, down from 1.96 percent late on
Monday.
Thirty-year bonds gained 30/32 in price to
yield 3.14 percent, down from 3.18 percent.
Investors are likely to remain focused on the outcome in
Cyprus in the coming days, and alert to any signs of renewed
stress in other countries, including Italy and Spain.
"The outcome in Cyprus will be the main driver of the
markets right now," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate
strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
"There are still many issues out there, and a lot of that's
not solved, and that's what keeps the underlying bid in the safe
havens," he said.
The news from Cyprus overshadowed this week's Federal
Reserve meeting, which investors will be watching for any signs
of when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may consider tapering or
ending bond purchases, after recent data pointed to an improving
U.S. economy.
Most Wall Street economists expect the Fed will continue its
bond purchases through 2013 before tapering or ending the
buybacks in 2014.
Uncertainty in Cyprus, and fears that it may spread into
other countries in the euro zone and harm economic prospects
there may give the Fed further reason to continue its bond
purchases, traders said.
The Fed bought $3.14 billion in notes due 2020 and 2023 on
Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchase program.