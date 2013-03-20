NEW YORK, March 20 Prices for U.S. Treasuries briefly added to losses after a statement from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday at the end of a two-day meeting.

The yield for the 30-year bond shot as high as 3.2206 percent after the statement, in which the Fed pressed forward with its aggressive efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy through large-scale bond purchases.

However, prices soon settled back into ranges of earlier in the day, with the 30-year bond down 25/32 in price to yield 3.171 percent.