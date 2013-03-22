* Prices flat as Cyprus continues as the market's focus
* Bonds briefly ebb on Greek deal with Cyprus banks
* Fed will buy $3-$3.75 bln in notes due 2018-2020
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. Treasuries prices were
flat with yields holding near the low end of their recent range
on Friday as investors focused on Cyprus' ability to avoid a
meltdown of its banking system.
The European Union gave Cyprus until Monday to raise the
billions of euros it needs to secure an international bailout or
face a collapse of its financial system that could push it out
of the euro currency zone.
Treasuries dipped in price early on Friday after news that
Cyprus had agreed with Greece on a takeover of the Greek units
of Cypriot banks gave some investors hope that negotiations for
a possible bailout deal may be successful.
"I think the market was catching wind that you're going to
get some sort of settlement or passage to calm the market," said
Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New
York.
Prices then rebounded to trade little changed as investors
worried that negotiations will drag through the weekend, and
possibly longer. Many investors are seen as reluctant to hold
riskier assets over weekends, which can add a bid for safe-haven
Treasuries.
"Going into the weekend there is the potential to have some
risk reduction," said Dan Mulholland, managing director in
Treasuries trading at BNY Mellon in New York.
Fears that Cyprus' problems could be replicated in other
euro zone countries including Spain and Italy have pushed
Treasuries yields down this week, despite improving U.S.
economic data that had led some market participants to position
for yield increases.
Traders are now questioning whether further volatility in
the euro zone will push benchmark Treasuries again below the
1.90 percent level, or if a resolution to Cyprus' problems will
bring attention back to the U.S. economy, and send yields back
above 2 percent.
Ten-year note yields traded at 1.92 percent on
Friday, at the lower end of a range this week from around 1.90
percent to 1.97 percent. They have fallen from around 2.06
percent last week.
"Overall guys aren't really quite sure which way the market
is going to break," said Murphy. "There is a good pull for
higher rates, and there is a stubborn crowd saying it's the same
old story and we're in a low rate environment for a while. It's
choppy enough that you're not getting enough on the data front
to really convince you to break out one way or another."
Investors are scrutinizing data for signs of an improving
employment picture, which is seen as key for the Fed to end its
ongoing bond purchase program.
The Fed will buy between $3 billion and $3.75 billion in
debt due 2018 and 2020 on Friday as part of this effort.
Most economists expect the Fed to end or taper purchases at
the end of the year.