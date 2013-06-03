* U.S. bond market gains footing after dismal May
* ISM U.S. factory index falls to lowest since 2009
* San Francisco Fed's Williams repeats view on Fed tapering
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Monday after surprisingly weak data on U.S.
manufacturing in May made traders trim bets the Federal Reserve
might scale back bond purchases this year.
The U.S. bond market gained its footing on the first trading
day of June following its worst month in nearly 2-1/2 years. The
benchmark 10-year note yield rose its highest level
in more than 13 months in May while it registered a 46 basis
point increase, its biggest monthly increase since December
2010, according to Reuters data.
"There's a big debate whether this is a temporary move in
yields or this is the real move to higher yields. It all depends
on whether we continue to get better data," said Thomas Roth,
executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities USA in New York.
This week's spate of economic data is seen critical in
shaping traders' expectations about the U.S. central bank's $85
billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities, which the Fed has said it could taper if the
domestic job growth could sustain its recent momentum.
Monday's disappointing U.S. manufacturing reading from the
Institute for Supply Management revived speculation of another
spring economic slowdown, which some analysts say could deter
Fed policy-makers from reducing central bank stimulus.
The ISM U.S. factory index fell to 49.0 in May, its weakest
reading since June 2009. A reading below 50 suggests
contraction.
The ISM figures were weaker than the May manufacturing data
from Markit. The financial data firm's own U.S. factory index
ended May at 52.3, slightly above the 52.1 in April. A reading
above 50 suggests expansion.
Earlier on Monday, San Francisco Fed President John Williams
said the U.S. central bank might pare its bond purchases this
summer if the economy shows further improvement, but if
inflation stays too low, it might require the Fed to stick with
its bond purchase program, dubbed QE3.
On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department will release its
monthly payroll survey at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists
recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely added
170,000 jobs in May, slightly above the 165,000 gain in April.
The Fed will buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in
Treasuries that mature in Feb. 2036 to May 2043 at 11 a.m. (1500
GMT), which will be its latest purchase for QE3.
On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note
last traded 11/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.089 percent,
down 4.3 basis points from late Friday. Prior to the ISM data,
it was down as much as 15/32 in price with a yield of 2.187
percent, about 5 basis points below the 13-month-plus peak set
last week.
On balance, recent jobs and housing data stoked bets the
central bank may be preparing to scale its quantitative easing
(QE) policy it adopted in late 2008 in response to a weakening
economy that was worsened by the global credit crisis.
Inflation readings, however, suggested slowing price growth
due to sluggish business and consumer spending partly due to the
federal spending cuts. Core inflation indexes have been running
well below the Fed's 2 percent target which supports the case
for the Fed to persist with its current pace of bond purchases.
U.S. government debt lost 1.70 percent in total value in
May, its biggest single-month decline since December 2010 when
it lost nearly 1.80 percent, according to a Treasury market
index compiled by Barclays.
Longer-dated Treasuries led the market decline in May.
Barclays' total return index on Treasuries with maturity of 20
years or longer decreased 6.76 percent last month, which was the
steepest drop since the 6.83 percent fall posted in April 2009.