* U.S. bond market gains footing after dismal May * ISM U.S. factory index falls to lowest since 2009 * San Francisco Fed's Williams repeats view on Fed tapering By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. government debt prices rose on Monday after surprisingly weak data on U.S. manufacturing in May made traders trim bets the Federal Reserve might scale back bond purchases this year. The U.S. bond market gained its footing on the first trading day of June following its worst month in nearly 2-1/2 years. The benchmark 10-year note yield rose its highest level in more than 13 months in May while it registered a 46 basis point increase, its biggest monthly increase since December 2010, according to Reuters data. "There's a big debate whether this is a temporary move in yields or this is the real move to higher yields. It all depends on whether we continue to get better data," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. This week's spate of economic data is seen critical in shaping traders' expectations about the U.S. central bank's $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, which the Fed has said it could taper if the domestic job growth could sustain its recent momentum. Monday's disappointing U.S. manufacturing reading from the Institute for Supply Management revived speculation of another spring economic slowdown, which some analysts say could deter Fed policy-makers from reducing central bank stimulus. The ISM U.S. factory index fell to 49.0 in May, its weakest reading since June 2009. A reading below 50 suggests contraction. The ISM figures were weaker than the May manufacturing data from Markit. The financial data firm's own U.S. factory index ended May at 52.3, slightly above the 52.1 in April. A reading above 50 suggests expansion. Earlier on Monday, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said the U.S. central bank might pare its bond purchases this summer if the economy shows further improvement, but if inflation stays too low, it might require the Fed to stick with its bond purchase program, dubbed QE3. On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department will release its monthly payroll survey at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, slightly above the 165,000 gain in April. The Fed will buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in Treasuries that mature in Feb. 2036 to May 2043 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), which will be its latest purchase for QE3. On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note last traded 11/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.089 percent, down 4.3 basis points from late Friday. Prior to the ISM data, it was down as much as 15/32 in price with a yield of 2.187 percent, about 5 basis points below the 13-month-plus peak set last week. On balance, recent jobs and housing data stoked bets the central bank may be preparing to scale its quantitative easing (QE) policy it adopted in late 2008 in response to a weakening economy that was worsened by the global credit crisis. Inflation readings, however, suggested slowing price growth due to sluggish business and consumer spending partly due to the federal spending cuts. Core inflation indexes have been running well below the Fed's 2 percent target which supports the case for the Fed to persist with its current pace of bond purchases. U.S. government debt lost 1.70 percent in total value in May, its biggest single-month decline since December 2010 when it lost nearly 1.80 percent, according to a Treasury market index compiled by Barclays. Longer-dated Treasuries led the market decline in May. Barclays' total return index on Treasuries with maturity of 20 years or longer decreased 6.76 percent last month, which was the steepest drop since the 6.83 percent fall posted in April 2009.